The MSCI EM (MXEF) Index has rallied 9.2% off the lows in December and has outperformed the SPX by 8% during that time.
We are concerned about some major technical levels that loom over the ability to break higher.
We would equate these levels with the....
See how the emerging money team is trading Mexico and navigating headlines.
To Subscribe Click Here
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Tagged with: emerging money • Mexico • SPX
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Whoa! Blue looks so different!Source: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-28
- Phiyega to challenge findings of Claassen inquiry: reportSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-28
- Britain’s May in Turkey to seek stronger ties after Brexit voteSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-28
- Policeman shot while pursuing vehicle that skipped red robotSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-28
- Serena Williams wins Australian Open for 23rd grand slam crownSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-28
- I’m truly blessed, says Dineo Moeketsi on SoloSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-28
- Players’ union issues ultimatum to Safa after Arrows player was allegedly forced to sign contract at gun pointSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-28
- Xi’s new year inspection indicates poverty reliefSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-01-28
- China vows to get tough with duty-related crimesSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-01-28
- China to improve geological disaster prevention in XinjiangSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-01-28
- China to see lower temperatures as cold front nearsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-01-28
- Beijingers buy less fireworks over pollution concernsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-01-28
- Dip in retail stocks amid border tax concerns is a buying opportunity, traders saySource: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-01-27
- Final Trade: BABA, SQ & moreSource: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-01-27
- Retail wreck rages on: Buy the dip?Source: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-01-27
- Whoa! Blue looks so different!